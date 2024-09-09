Critical Insights From Wesbanco Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wesbanco and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 13.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wesbanco is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $35.00 $35.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $27.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $32.00 Russell Gunther DA Davidson Raises Buy $42.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wesbanco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wesbanco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Wesbanco's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Wesbanco's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wesbanco analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Wesbanco

Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.

Financial Milestones: Wesbanco's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Wesbanco's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wesbanco's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Wesbanco faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WSBC

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jul 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Apr 2021 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WSBC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.