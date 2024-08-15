Critical Insights From Welltower Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Welltower, revealing an average target of $112.21, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.55% from the previous average price target of $102.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Welltower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $101.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $121.00 $116.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $97.00 $95.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $107.50 $103.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Welltower. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Welltower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Welltower

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,096 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Financial Insights: Welltower

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Welltower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.35% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

