Critical Insights From Vital Farms Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vital Farms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $42.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vital Farms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Holland DA Davidson Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $34.00 $42.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $44.00 - Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $42.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vital Farms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Farms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vital Farms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vital Farms

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Financial Insights: Vital Farms

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Farms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

