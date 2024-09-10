Critical Insights From Viridian Therapeutics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 2.66% from the previous average price target of $33.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Viridian Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $28.00 $31.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Viridian Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Viridian Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Viridian Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Viridian Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Viridian Therapeutics's Background

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate VRDN-001 is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease.

A Deep Dive into Viridian Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Viridian Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Viridian Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -90268.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viridian Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viridian Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viridian Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

