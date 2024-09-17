Critical Insights From Vince Holding Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vince Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Michael Kupinski Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $3.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vince Holding's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vince Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vince Holding: A Closer Look

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Financial Milestones: Vince Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Vince Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vince Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

