Critical Insights From U.S. Bancorp Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.46, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 5.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of U.S. Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $46.00 $48.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $47.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $49.00 $45.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $43.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $47.00 $42.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Announces Neutral $43.50 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $48.00 $45.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for U.S. Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of U.S. Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

Breaking Down U.S. Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: U.S. Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.4.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

