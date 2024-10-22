Critical Insights From Universal Health Servs Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $233.62, a high estimate of $283.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.32% increase from the previous average price target of $208.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Universal Health Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $283.00 $220.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $222.00 $189.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $274.00 $236.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $267.00 $247.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $229.00 $200.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $200.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $220.00 $183.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $219.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $256.00 $198.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Universal Health Servs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Financial Milestones: Universal Health Servs's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

