Critical Insights From Ulta Beauty Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 36 analysts have released ratings for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 13 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 7 7 6 1 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $412.78, along with a high estimate of $505.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.83%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Ulta Beauty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $472.00 $450.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $380.00 $390.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $395.00 $385.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $357.00 $356.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $435.00 $435.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $440.00 $450.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $424.00 $426.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $390.00 $395.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Announces Hold $395.00 - Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Sell $300.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $450.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $435.00 $507.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $345.00 $375.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $442.00 $500.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $328.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $505.00 $550.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $385.00 $500.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $356.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $325.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $385.00 $475.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $395.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $420.00 $430.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $425.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $448.00 $552.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $500.00 $522.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $430.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $485.00 $525.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $412.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $325.00 $350.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $404.00 $494.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ulta Beauty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ulta Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ulta Beauty's Background

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Understanding the Numbers: Ulta Beauty's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ulta Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.88% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

