Critical Insights From UDR Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on UDR (NYSE:UDR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 7 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 1 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UDR, revealing an average target of $45.06, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 6.78%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UDR is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $52.00 $48.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $44.00 $40.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $43.00 $42.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $42.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $40.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $46.00 $40.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $43.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $41.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $42.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $49.00 $45.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $41.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind UDR

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UDR displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

