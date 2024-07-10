Critical Insights From Twilio Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.73, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Experiencing a 3.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $74.30.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Twilio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $79.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Announces Buy $75.00 - Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Lowers Neutral $63.00 $69.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $68.00 $70.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $65.00 $70.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Twilio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Twilio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Twilio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Twilio: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Twilio's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.02% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

