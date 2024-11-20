Critical Insights From TransUnion Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $118.71, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average has increased by 12.52% from the previous average price target of $105.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of TransUnion's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $122.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $121.00 $121.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $119.00 $103.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $103.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $122.00 $118.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $104.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $130.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $118.00 $97.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $109.00 $97.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $100.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Announces Neutral $110.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $96.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TransUnion's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TransUnion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransUnion analyst ratings.

Get to Know TransUnion Better

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

A Deep Dive into TransUnion's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

