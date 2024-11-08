Critical Insights From Tapestry Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $55.4, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.48% increase from the previous average price target of $51.07.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tapestry. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $53.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Maintains Hold $52.00 $52.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $49.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $63.00 $47.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $66.00 $51.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $50.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $47.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $52.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tapestry. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tapestry's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Tapestry

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2024 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (76% of fiscal 2024 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2024. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates virtually all its revenue from women's footwear.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tapestry

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

