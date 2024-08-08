Critical Insights From Tandem Diabetes Care Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tandem Diabetes Care, presenting an average target of $57.18, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.49% increase from the previous average price target of $48.67.

The standing of Tandem Diabetes Care among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $57.00 - Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $55.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $36.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $58.00 $47.00 Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $60.00 - Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $40.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

