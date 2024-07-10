Critical Insights From Talos Energy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.56, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.01% lower than the prior average price target of $21.78.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Talos Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $24.00 $26.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 $26.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Talos Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Talos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Talos Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company predominantly involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. The company's operating segments are; exploration and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs, and the CCS segment. The revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Talos Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Talos Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talos Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talos Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Talos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

