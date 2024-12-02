Critical Insights From T-Mobile US Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

27 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 17 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 8 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 9 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $239.46, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $209.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.91% increase from the previous average price target of $215.91.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T-Mobile US by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $280.00 $235.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $239.00 $209.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $255.00 $232.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $255.00 $250.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $255.00 $210.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $250.00 $216.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $252.00 $230.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $237.00 $236.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $215.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $254.00 $210.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $236.00 $215.50 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Outperform $221.00 $208.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Outperform $232.00 $200.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $215.50 $197.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $220.00 $210.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $215.00 $200.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $209.00 $191.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $190.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for T-Mobile US's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Financial Milestones: T-Mobile US's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.81.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

