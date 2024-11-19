Critical Insights From Synchrony Finl Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Synchrony Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $72.50 and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.66% from the previous average price target of $56.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Synchrony Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $72.50 $64.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $53.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $49.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $55.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $40.00 $37.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $68.00 $60.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $68.00 $58.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Synchrony Finl: A Closer Look

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Synchrony Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Synchrony Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

