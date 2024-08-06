Critical Insights From Standex International Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Standex International (NYSE:SXI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $202.75, a high estimate of $211.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.0% from the previous average price target of $200.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Standex International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $211.00 $203.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $180.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Standex International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Standex International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Standex International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Standex International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Standex International analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Standex International

Standex International Corp is a us-based firm. It engages in manufacturing a variety of products and services for several commercial and industrial markets. It has five segments that include Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. With its business spread majorly in the United States, most of the company revenues come from the Electronics business that primarily includes manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Key Indicators: Standex International's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Standex International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Standex International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standex International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Standex International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Standex International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SXI

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Jun 2020 Barrington Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2020 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SXI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.