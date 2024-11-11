Critical Insights From Solventum Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.89% increase from the previous average price target of $65.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Solventum by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $60.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $75.00 $71.00 Rick Wise Stifel Announces Buy $82.00 - Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $71.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Solventum's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Solventum's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Solventum

Solventum Corp is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on addressing healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans the healthcare industry, including medical solutions, oral care, health information systems, and separation and purification sciences.

Understanding the Numbers: Solventum's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Solventum displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

