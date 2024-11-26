Critical Insights From Science Applications Intl Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Science Applications Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $155.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $176.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.3% increase from the previous average price target of $142.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Science Applications Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $147.00 $157.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $157.00 $122.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $176.00 $160.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $135.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $160.00 $155.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $150.00 $132.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $155.00 $145.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $135.00 $125.00

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration, and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of customers' IT infrastructure.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Science Applications Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

