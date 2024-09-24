Critical Insights From Salesforce Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 34 analysts provided ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|13
|9
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|11
|12
|8
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Salesforce and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $304.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $236.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.41% increase from the previous average price target of $291.76.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
The perception of Salesforce by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$268.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$345.00
|$345.00
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$300.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$345.00
|$345.00
|Ambrish Shah
|Phillip Securities
|Announces
|Accumulate
|$305.00
|-
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$236.00
|$234.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|J. Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$290.00
|$285.00
|Richard Baldry
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Buy
|$335.00
|$335.00
|David Hynes
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$300.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Parker Lane
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$320.00
|$300.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$305.00
|$265.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$268.00
|$250.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$300.00
|Brian Peterson
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$350.00
|$325.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$280.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$320.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$325.00
|$316.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$270.00
|$240.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$295.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$345.00
|$345.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$342.00
|$342.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$290.00
|$260.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$316.00
|$288.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$250.00
|$250.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Salesforce's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Salesforce's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.
Get to Know Salesforce Better
Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.
Financial Insights: Salesforce
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Salesforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for CRM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.