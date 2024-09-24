Critical Insights From Salesforce Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 34 analysts provided ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 13 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 11 12 8 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Salesforce and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $304.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $236.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.41% increase from the previous average price target of $291.76.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Salesforce by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $325.00 $268.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Hold $270.00 $270.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Ambrish Shah Phillip Securities Announces Accumulate $305.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $236.00 $234.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $290.00 $285.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $335.00 $335.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $268.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $350.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $280.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $250.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $342.00 $342.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $316.00 $288.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Salesforce's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Salesforce's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.

Get to Know Salesforce Better

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Financial Insights: Salesforce

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.