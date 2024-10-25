Critical Insights From Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.86, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 7.12% from the previous average price target of $57.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Announces Buy $70.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $64.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $64.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. It is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases, and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders. The company's product candidate is setmelanotide (RM 493), which is a potent, melanocortin 4, or MC4, receptor agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United states, Germany, and other with the majority being generated from the United states.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 51.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -115.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -66.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

