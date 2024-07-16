Critical Insights From Redwood Trust Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.29, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.22%.

The standing of Redwood Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $7.50 $7.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Announces Buy $7.25 - Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $6.50 $6.50 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $6.50 - Steven Delaney JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $8.00 $8.00

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on different areas of housing credit. The company operates in three segments: the Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale to whole loan buyers, securitization through SEMT (Sequoia) private-label securitization program, or transfer into its investment portfolio, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment consists of a platform that originates and acquires business purpose lending loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfers into its investment portfolio, and Investment Portfolio segment consists of organic investments sourced through residential and business-purpose mortgage banking operations.

Redwood Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Redwood Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 62.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Redwood Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Redwood Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Redwood Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

