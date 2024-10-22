Critical Insights From PTC Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PTC, revealing an average target of $201.0, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.2% increase from the previous average price target of $196.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PTC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $226.00 $216.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $206.00 $200.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $202.00 $202.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $177.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PTC. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PTC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PTC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind PTC

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America (45%) and Europe (40%).

Financial Milestones: PTC's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: PTC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PTC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, PTC faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

