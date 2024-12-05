Critical Insights From Prosperity Bancshares Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.62, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Marking an increase of 2.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $78.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Prosperity Bancshares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $77.00 $77.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $75.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $78.00 $80.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $79.00 $81.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prosperity Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prosperity Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prosperity Bancshares analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Prosperity Bancshares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prosperity Bancshares's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.77% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Prosperity Bancshares faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PB

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.