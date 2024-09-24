Critical Insights From Procore Technologies Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.69, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. Highlighting a 14.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $82.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Procore Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $73.00 - Robert Trout Macquarie Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $70.00 $90.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $82.00 $93.00 Tom Roderick Stifel Lowers Buy $63.00 $85.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $71.00 $85.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $73.00 $85.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $68.00 $79.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $63.00 $74.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $75.00 $90.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $78.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $60.00 $90.00 Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $74.00 $77.00 Tom Roderick Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $86.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

A Deep Dive into Procore Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procore Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.42% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

