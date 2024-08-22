Critical Insights From PagSeguro Digital Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.38, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average represents a 3.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.88.

The perception of PagSeguro Digital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Coffey Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Kaio Prato UBS Lowers Buy $15.50 $16.50 Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PagSeguro Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PagSeguro Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PagSeguro Digital's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a Brazilian-based company that acts as a provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies (SMEs), in Brazil. The company provides a range of solutions and tools such as cash-in and cash-out options and provides access to working capital to help to manage its cash flow. It delivers an end-to-end digital ecosystem to address day-to-day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds and managing and growing businesses for clients. The company also offers the Free PagSeguro Digital Account delivering Cash-In Solutions, Online and In-Person Payment Tools, Online Payment Tools; and Web Check Outs offer tokenization, handling of shipping information, and others.

Breaking Down PagSeguro Digital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PagSeguro Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagSeguro Digital's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PagSeguro Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

