Critical Insights From Option Care Health Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Option Care Health, revealing an average target of $31.71, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Experiencing a 18.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $38.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Option Care Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Announces Neutral $26.00 - Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $27.00 $38.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $41.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $32.00 $40.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Hold $26.00 $38.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Option Care Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Option Care Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Option Care Health

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Option Care Health: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Option Care Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Option Care Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Option Care Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Option Care Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

