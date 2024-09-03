Critical Insights From Olin Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Olin (NYSE:OLN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $52.77, with a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 14.89% from the previous average price target of $62.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Olin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $50.00 - John Roberts Mizuho Announces Neutral $45.00 - Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $75.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $51.00 $62.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $48.00 $57.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $62.00 $69.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $59.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $49.00 $55.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $52.00 $61.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Overweight $55.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $69.00 $73.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Olin

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Olin's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

