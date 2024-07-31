Critical Insights From NMI Holdings Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NMI Holdings, revealing an average target of $40.5, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.97% increase from the previous average price target of $36.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NMI Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $40.00 $34.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $37.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $41.00 $40.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $36.00 Doug Harter UBS Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Chris Gamaitoni Compass Point Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NMI Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NMI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NMI Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into NMI Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NMI Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering NMI Holdings: A Closer Look

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

Financial Insights: NMI Holdings

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NMI Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.24% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 56.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NMI Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NMI Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NMI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NMIH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NMIH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.