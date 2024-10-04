Critical Insights From Neurocrine Biosciences Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $166.7, along with a high estimate of $219.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.93% increase from the previous average price target of $161.95.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $133.00 $136.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $180.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $155.00 $170.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $128.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $159.00 $131.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $136.00 $143.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $189.00 $177.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $173.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $143.00 $136.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $158.00 $150.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $216.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $169.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $157.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $173.00 $169.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

