Critical Insights From Ncino Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.25, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.51% increase from the previous average price target of $38.29.

The standing of Ncino among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $43.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Neutral $36.00 $37.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ncino's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ncino's Background

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Ncino: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ncino showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.68% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

