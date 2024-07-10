Critical Insights From Manitowoc Co Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.62% lower than the prior average price target of $16.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Manitowoc Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.50 $14.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $14.50 $18.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Underweight $12.00 $15.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Manitowoc Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manitowoc Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Manitowoc Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Manitowoc Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Manitowoc Co

Manitowoc Co Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. It designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. It offers products under brand names such as Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Manitowoc Crane Care. Its crane products serve dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in diverse markets, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, infrastructure, and commercial/residential construction. Manitowoc has three reportable segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The Americas segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.

Manitowoc Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Manitowoc Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Manitowoc Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manitowoc Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Manitowoc Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

