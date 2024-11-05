Critical Insights From Lithia Motors Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $353.5, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $299.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.85% increase from the previous average price target of $313.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lithia Motors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $405.00 $375.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Raises Buy $380.00 $350.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $405.00 $360.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $343.00 $299.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $299.00 $302.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $320.00 $280.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $225.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $360.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $375.00 $315.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Announces Buy $338.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lithia Motors. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lithia Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lithia Motors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lithia Motors's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers over 50 brands of vehicles at nearly 500 stores globally across the US, Canada, and UK. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the US and we expect more deals over time in the US and, at times, abroad. Annual revenue in 2023 was $31 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in a few years. The US was 90% of 2023 revenue and the UK second at 6%, the latter should rise to around 20% with the 2024 Pendragon acquisition. In 2023, new-car sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is the largest US auto dealer. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

Breaking Down Lithia Motors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Lithia Motors's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lithia Motors's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lithia Motors's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lithia Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

