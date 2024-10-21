Critical Insights From Ligand Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ligand Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $133.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $157.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $128.60, the current average has increased by 3.97%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ligand Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $157.00 $144.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $135.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $144.00 $144.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Announces Outperform $130.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

Financial Milestones: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ligand Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 57.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -124.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

