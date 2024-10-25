Critical Insights From KKR Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of KKR (NYSE:KKR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $144.05, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.83% from the previous average price target of $128.81.

A clear picture of KKR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $152.00 $139.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $148.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $135.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $143.00 $107.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $139.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $149.00 $146.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Buy $148.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $153.00 - Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $145.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $123.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $146.00 $117.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $128.00 $121.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $144.00 $125.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00

Discovering KKR: A Closer Look

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Unraveling the Financial Story of KKR

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: KKR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

