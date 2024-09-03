Critical Insights From Johnson & Johnson Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Johnson & Johnson, revealing an average target of $190.31, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.92% lower than the prior average price target of $192.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $155.00 $160.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $185.00 $195.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $167.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Johnson & Johnson's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Johnson & Johnson's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson & Johnson analyst ratings.

Delving into Johnson & Johnson's Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Key Indicators: Johnson & Johnson's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Johnson & Johnson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 6.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JNJ

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JNJ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.