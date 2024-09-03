Critical Insights From Jabil Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jabil, presenting an average target of $134.17, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.04%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jabil by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $133.00 $137.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $149.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $137.00 $145.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jabil's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jabil's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Jabil's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

