Critical Insights From Impinj Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Impinj and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $207.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.77% increase from the previous average price target of $184.00.

The standing of Impinj among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $260.00 $215.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 Troy Jensen Lake Street Raises Buy $190.00 $155.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $172.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Impinj's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, Impinj faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

