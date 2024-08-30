Critical Insights From HealthEquity Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 8 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $103.91, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.44% from the previous average price target of $100.45.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive HealthEquity is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $107.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $107.00 $105.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $97.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $105.00 $101.00 Mark Marcon Baird Raises Outperform $104.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HealthEquity's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of HealthEquity's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into HealthEquity's Background

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, andinvestment adviceto grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of HealthEquity

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: HealthEquity's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HealthEquity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthEquity's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

