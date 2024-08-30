Critical Insights From Hayward Holdings Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.42, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.25, the current average has increased by 1.11%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hayward Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $15.50 $15.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $15.00 $14.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $14.00 $14.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hayward Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hayward Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hayward Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Hayward Holdings: A Closer Look

Hayward Holdings is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient swimming pool equipment and pool automation systems. The company offers a wide range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, LED lights, and sanitization. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has around 2,000 full-time employees. Hayward generated approximately $1.0 billion in revenue in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Hayward Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hayward Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.3% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hayward Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hayward Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hayward Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hayward Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

