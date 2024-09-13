Critical Insights From Halozyme Therapeutics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.67, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.51% from the previous average price target of $59.58.

The standing of Halozyme Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Brendan Smith TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $59.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $64.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Graig Suvannavejh Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Halozyme Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Halozyme Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.67% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 40.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, Halozyme Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

