Critical Insights From HA Sustainable Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.86, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 12.5% from the previous average price target of $35.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of HA Sustainable by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $30.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $39.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HA Sustainable. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of HA Sustainable compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for HA Sustainable's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering HA Sustainable: A Closer Look

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a climate investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in behind-the-meter (BTM) building or facility-specific distributed energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost, Grid-connected (GC) renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and onshore wind, to generate power production and Fuels, Transport & Nature projects.

HA Sustainable: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: HA Sustainable's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -69.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: HA Sustainable's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HA Sustainable's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HA Sustainable's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

