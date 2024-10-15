Critical Insights From GoDaddy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GoDaddy, revealing an average target of $173.71, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $161.69, the current average has increased by 7.43%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive GoDaddy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $186.00 $186.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $172.00 $160.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $170.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $186.00 $170.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $145.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $170.00 $158.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $150.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $158.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GoDaddy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

Discovering GoDaddy: A Closer Look

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

GoDaddy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: GoDaddy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 51.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, GoDaddy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDDY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GDDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.