Critical Insights From GoDaddy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $154.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.93% increase from the previous average price target of $137.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive GoDaddy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $158.00 $158.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $143.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $136.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $175.00 $150.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $130.00 $118.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $124.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $137.00 $132.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $158.00 $150.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $110.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00

Delving into GoDaddy's Background

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

Financial Milestones: GoDaddy's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoDaddy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 168.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

