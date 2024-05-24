Critical Insights From Werewolf Therapeutics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Werewolf Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.0% lower than the prior average price target of $15.00.

The standing of Werewolf Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 - Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 - Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $12.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment or TME.

Werewolf Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Werewolf Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -83.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Werewolf Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2182.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Werewolf Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Werewolf Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Werewolf Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

