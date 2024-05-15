Critical Insights From Sangamo Therapeutics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.75, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Marking an increase of 25.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $3.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sangamo Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $2.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sangamo Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sangamo Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sangamo Therapeutics's Background

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a genomic medicine company committed to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases. Its pipeline products include the Priority Neurology Pipeline offers Chronic Neuropathic Pain, Prion Disease, and Neurology; Partnered Programs offer Hemophilia A, Oncology, ALS/FTD, and Huntington's Disease; and Other Pipelines include Fabry Disease, Renal Transplant, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Financial Insights: Sangamo Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Sangamo Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -99.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sangamo Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10205.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -70.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -33.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sangamo Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

