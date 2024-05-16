Critical Insights From Praxis Precision Medicine Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Praxis Precision Medicine, presenting an average target of $116.43, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has increased by 3.49% from the previous average price target of $112.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Praxis Precision Medicine is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $105.00 - Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $117.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $105.00 - Kambiz Yazdi Jefferies Raises Buy $128.00 $75.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $105.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $105.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Praxis Precision Medicine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Praxis Precision Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Praxis Precision Medicine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Praxis Precision Medicine's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Praxis Precision Medicine's Background

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, for the treatment of a broad range of patients suffering from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; PRAX-944, for the treatment of Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease; PRAX-562, and PRAX-222, among others.

Praxis Precision Medicine: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Praxis Precision Medicine faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -36.9% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Praxis Precision Medicine's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9177.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Praxis Precision Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

