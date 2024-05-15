Critical Insights From GEN Restaurant Gr Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated GEN Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:GENK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.08, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 2.03% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $12.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive GEN Restaurant Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $13.50 $10.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $11.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GEN Restaurant Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GEN Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GEN Restaurant Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind GEN Restaurant Gr

GEN Restaurant Group Inc is an Asian casual dining restaurant in the United States. It offers an extensive menu of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood, and mixed vegetables.

GEN Restaurant Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GEN Restaurant Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.43% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GEN Restaurant Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GEN Restaurant Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

