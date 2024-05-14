Critical Insights From Equity Residential Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $68.29, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.0% from the previous average price target of $66.30.

The perception of Equity Residential by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $65.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $75.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $70.00 - Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $68.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $67.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $67.00 $71.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $62.00 - Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $61.00 $62.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $58.00 Chandni Luthra Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $70.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $69.00

Delving into Equity Residential's Background

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 302 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 537 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Key Indicators: Equity Residential's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 40.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

