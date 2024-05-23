Critical Insights From Burlington Stores Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $240.36, along with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $209.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.33% increase from the previous average price target of $219.85.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Burlington Stores among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $209.00 $230.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $218.00 $233.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $212.00 $126.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $256.00 $202.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $245.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $233.00 $222.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Edward Yruma Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $270.00 $240.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $252.00 $230.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $230.00 $185.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $225.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Burlington Stores's Background

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Burlington Stores's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

